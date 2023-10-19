Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Coos County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Powers High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Powers, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshfield High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
