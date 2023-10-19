High school football is on the schedule this week in Coos County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 19
  • Location: Myrtle Point, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Powers High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Powers, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Myrtle Point, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshfield High School at Hidden Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Grants Pass, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

