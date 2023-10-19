Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Douglas County, Oregon this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gilchrist High School at Glendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Glendale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rogue River High School at Glide High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Glide, OR
- Conference: 2A Southern Cascade
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sutherlin High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
