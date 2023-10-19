Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Douglas County, Oregon this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Gilchrist High School at Glendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19

7:00 PM PT on October 19 Location: Glendale, OR

Glendale, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Rogue River High School at Glide High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Glide, OR

Glide, OR Conference: 2A Southern Cascade

2A Southern Cascade How to Stream: Watch Here

Sutherlin High School at South Umpqua High School