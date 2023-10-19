Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Grant County, Oregon this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Stanfield High School at Grant Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: John Day, OR
- Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.