Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Harney County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crane Union High School at Elgin High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Elgin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Burns High School at Nyssa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Nyssa, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
