The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schwartz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 16:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Schwartz has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Schwartz has registered a point in one of four games playedthis year.

Schwartz has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

The implied probability that Schwartz goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.