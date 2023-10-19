Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Klamath County, Oregon this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilchrist High School at Glendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Glendale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Crosspoint Christian School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.