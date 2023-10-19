Having dropped four in a row, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW is the spot to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Kraken go head to head.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league's fourth-best offense.

With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken's power-play percentage (19.75) put them 21st in the league.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes put up last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Hurricanes Key Players