Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you live in Lane County, Oregon and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oakridge High School at Waldport High Middle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Waldport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Crow High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Marcola, OR
- Conference: 1A Mountain West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Creswell, OR
- Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Willamette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Grove High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Junction City, OR
- Conference: 4A Sky Em
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Senior High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
