If you live in Lane County, Oregon and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oakridge High School at Waldport High Middle School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19

7:00 PM PT on October 19 Location: Waldport, OR

Waldport, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Crow High School at Mohawk High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on October 20

6:40 PM PT on October 20 Location: Marcola, OR

Marcola, OR Conference: 1A Mountain West

1A Mountain West How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Hill High School at Creswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Creswell, OR

Creswell, OR Conference: 3A Mountain Valley

3A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Willamette High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Toledo, OR

Toledo, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Grove High School at Junction City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Junction City, OR

Junction City, OR Conference: 4A Sky Em

4A Sky Em How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Marist Catholic High School