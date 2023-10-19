Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
If you reside in Lincoln County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oakridge High School at Waldport High Middle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Waldport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lowell High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.