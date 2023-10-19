On Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are slight, 1-point underdogs as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (3-3). The game's over/under is listed at 40.

Before the Saints square off against the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Saints vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1) 40 -120 +100 FanDuel Saints (-1) 40.5 -118 +100

New Orleans vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

New Orleans has covered the spread once in six games this season.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-4-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

None of New Orleans' six games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.

Jacksonville has four wins in six contests against the spread this season.

As a 1-point underdog or more, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Jacksonville has seen three of its six games go over the point total.

