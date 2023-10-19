Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Umatilla County, Oregon this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stanfield High School at Grant Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: John Day, OR
- Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Heppner Jr Sr High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Athena, OR
- Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
