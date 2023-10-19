Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Umatilla County, Oregon this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stanfield High School at Grant Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19

7:00 PM PT on October 19 Location: John Day, OR

John Day, OR Conference: 2A Mountain Blue

2A Mountain Blue How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Heppner Jr Sr High School at Weston-McEwen High School