Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Union County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crane Union High School at Elgin High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Elgin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Cove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Union High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Imbler, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.