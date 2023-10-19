If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Union County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Crane Union High School at Elgin High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on October 19

5:00 PM PT on October 19 Location: Elgin, OR

Elgin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19

7:00 PM PT on October 19 Location: Cove, OR

Cove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Union High School at Imbler High School