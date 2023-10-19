The Seattle Kraken, with Vince Dunn, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to wager on Dunn's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Vince Dunn vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus this season, in 23:07 per game on the ice, is -6.

Dunn has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in four contests Dunn has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Dunn has had an assist twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Dunn goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

