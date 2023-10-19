Yanni Gourde Game Preview: Kraken vs. Hurricanes - October 19
Yanni Gourde will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Seattle Kraken face the Carolina Hurricanes at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Gourde's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Yanni Gourde vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Gourde Season Stats Insights
- Gourde's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Gourde has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.
- Through four games this season, Gourde has not registered a point.
- Through four games this year, Gourde has not recorded an assist.
- The implied probability that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.
- Gourde has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Gourde Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|4
|Games
|2
|0
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
