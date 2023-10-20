Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Benton County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Crescent Valley High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKay High School at Corvallis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
