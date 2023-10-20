Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Benton County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Crescent Valley High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

McKay High School at Corvallis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School