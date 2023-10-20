We have 2023 high school football action in Clackamas County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Gervais High School at Colton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR Conference: 2A Tri-River

2A Tri-River How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Grove High School at Wilsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

Location: Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Tigard High School at Lake Oswego High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandy High School at Adrienne Nelson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

Location: Happy Valley, OR

Happy Valley, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacada High School at Parkrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Tualatin High School at Oregon City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

Location: Oregon City, OR

Oregon City, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

Location: Clackamas, OR

Clackamas, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeridge High School at West Linn High School