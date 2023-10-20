Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Clackamas County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Gervais High School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Colton, OR
- Conference: 2A Tri-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Grove High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tigard High School at Lake Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandy High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacada High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tualatin High School at Oregon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeridge High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
