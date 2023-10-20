Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Deschutes County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Redmond High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 6:51 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bend Sr High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Redmond, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Bend, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
