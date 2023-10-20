Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Jackson County, Oregon this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Rogue River High School at Glide High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Glide, OR
- Conference: 2A Southern Cascade
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phoenix High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Lakeview, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.