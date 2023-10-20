Josephine County, Oregon has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Brookings-Harbor High School at North Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley High School at Gold Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Gold Beach, OR

Gold Beach, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshfield High School at Hidden Valley High School