The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Linn County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Columbia County
  • Klamath County
  • Harney County
  • Lincoln County
  • Grant County
  • Coos County
  • Umatilla County
  • Douglas County
  • Union County
  • Tillamook County

    • Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Stayton High School at Sweet Home High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Sweet Home, OR
    • Conference: 4A Oregon West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crescent Valley High School at Lebanon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Lebanon, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silverton High School at West Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Albany, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Scio High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Scio, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodburn High School at South Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Albany, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Mill City, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.