Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Linn County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Stayton High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crescent Valley High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Scio, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodburn High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
