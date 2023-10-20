The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Linn County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Stayton High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

Crescent Valley High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at West Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Scio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Scio, OR

Scio, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at South Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School