Mackenzie McDonald goes into the Erste Bank Open after his Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships finished with a loss to Tommy Paul in the round of 16. McDonald's first opponent is Francisco Cerundolo (in the round of 32). McDonald's odds are +3300 to take home the trophy from Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

McDonald at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

McDonald's Next Match

In his opener at the Erste Bank Open, on Tuesday, October 24 (at 7:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, McDonald will face Cerundolo.

McDonald currently has odds of -135 to win his next contest against Cerundolo.

McDonald Stats

McDonald most recently played on October 18, 2023, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 12-ranked Paul in the Round of 16 of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.

McDonald has not won any of his 28 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 32-28.

In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, McDonald has gone 24-18.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), McDonald has played 60 matches and 23.5 games per match.

In his 42 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 23.0 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, McDonald has won 76.5% of his games on serve, and 25.8% on return.

McDonald has been victorious in 78.3% of his service games on hard courts and 26.9% of his return games over the past year.

