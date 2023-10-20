Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Malheur County, Oregon this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
McLoughlin High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madras High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Burns High School at Nyssa High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
- Location: Nyssa, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.