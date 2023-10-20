Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Malheur County, Oregon this week.

    • Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    McLoughlin High School at Vale High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Vale, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madras High School at Ontario High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Ontario, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Burns High School at Nyssa High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 21
    • Location: Nyssa, OR
    • Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

