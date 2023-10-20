If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Marion County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Gervais High School at Colton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR Conference: 2A Tri-River

2A Tri-River How to Stream: Watch Here

Stayton High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis High School at Willamina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Willamina, OR

Willamina, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at West Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

McKay High School at Corvallis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Jefferson, OR

Jefferson, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at Kennedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Mt. Angel, OR

Mt. Angel, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodburn High School at South Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Marist Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sherman High School at St. Paul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: St Paul, OR

St Paul, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Salem High School at West Salem High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 20

7:15 PM PT on October 20 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Salem High School at Sprague High School