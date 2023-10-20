If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Marion County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Coos County
  • Columbia County
  • Lane County
  • Douglas County
  • Grant County
  • Klamath County
  • Umatilla County
  • Union County
  • Tillamook County
  • Harney County

    • Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Gervais High School at Colton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Colton, OR
    • Conference: 2A Tri-River
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stayton High School at Sweet Home High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Sweet Home, OR
    • Conference: 4A Oregon West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Regis High School at Willamina High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Willamina, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silverton High School at West Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Albany, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKay High School at Corvallis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dayton High School at Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Jefferson, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Marion High School at Kennedy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Mt. Angel, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodburn High School at South Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Albany, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cascade Senior High School at Marist Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sherman High School at St. Paul High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: St Paul, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Salem High School at West Salem High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Salem High School at Sprague High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.