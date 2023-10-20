Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Marion County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Gervais High School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Colton, OR
- Conference: 2A Tri-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stayton High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Willamina, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKay High School at Corvallis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodburn High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Senior High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherman High School at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Salem High School at West Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Salem High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Salem, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
