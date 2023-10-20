In Morrow County, Oregon, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

    • Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Riverside High School at Irrigon JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Irrigon, OR
    • Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Heppner Jr Sr High School at Weston-McEwen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Athena, OR
    • Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

