Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Morrow County, Oregon, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Riverside High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Irrigon, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heppner Jr Sr High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Athena, OR
- Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
