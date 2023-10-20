Support your favorite local high school football team in Multnomah County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Centennial High School at Hood River Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Hood River, OR

Hood River, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 20

6:45 PM PT on October 20 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Ida B Wells High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School at Barlow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Corbett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Corbett, OR

Corbett, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacada High School at Parkrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Clackamas High School