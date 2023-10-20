Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Multnomah County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Centennial High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ida B Wells High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Corbett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Corbett, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacada High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
