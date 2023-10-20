Support your favorite local high school football team in Multnomah County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Douglas County
  • Tillamook County
  • Grant County
  • Columbia County
  • Coos County
  • Umatilla County
  • Lincoln County
  • Klamath County
  • Union County
  • Harney County

    • Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Centennial High School at Hood River Valley High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Hood River, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at McDaniel High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • Conference: 6A Portland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ida B Wells High School at Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • Conference: 6A Portland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reynolds High School at Barlow High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Gresham, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clatskanie High School at Corbett High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Corbett, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Estacada High School at Parkrose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Catholic High School at Clackamas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Clackamas, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.