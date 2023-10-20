Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 4 on October 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 8:07 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Cristopher Sanchez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Sanchez Stats
- The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.
- In 18 starts this season, Sanchez has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Sanchez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 24
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 19
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 13
|7.1
|8
|4
|4
|10
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 8
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.
- He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the year.
- Turner heads into this game looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .459 with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 54 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.333/.497 on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
