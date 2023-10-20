Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Polk County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Umatilla County
  • Tillamook County
  • Columbia County
  • Grant County
  • Douglas County
  • Harney County
  • Union County
  • Klamath County
  • Coos County
  • Lincoln County

    • Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Central High School at Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Dallas, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.