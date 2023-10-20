Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Polk County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Central High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
