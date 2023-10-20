Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Wallowa County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Wallowa High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Wallowa, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrydale High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Enterprise, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
