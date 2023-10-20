Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Washington County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Southridge High School at Hillsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Valley Catholic High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Banks, OR
    • Conference: 4A Cowapa
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Grove High School at Wilsonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Wilsonville, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glencoe High School at Sherwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Sherwood, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tigard High School at Lake Oswego High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Lake Oswego, OR
    • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Century High School at Newberg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Newberg, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tualatin High School at Oregon City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Oregon City, OR
    • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

