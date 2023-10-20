Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Washington County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Southridge High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Catholic High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Banks, OR
- Conference: 4A Cowapa
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Grove High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tigard High School at Lake Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tualatin High School at Oregon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
