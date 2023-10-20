Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Washington County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Southridge High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Catholic High School at Banks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Banks, OR

Banks, OR Conference: 4A Cowapa

4A Cowapa How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Grove High School at Wilsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencoe High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Sherwood, OR

Sherwood, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Tigard High School at Lake Oswego High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Century High School at Newberg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Newberg, OR

Newberg, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Tualatin High School at Oregon City High School