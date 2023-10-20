If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Douglas County
  • Grant County
  • Klamath County
  • Lane County
  • Harney County
  • Union County
  • Columbia County
  • Coos County
  • Lincoln County
  • Tillamook County

    • Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Amity High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Amity, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Regis High School at Willamina High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Willamina, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Yamhill-Carlton High School at La Pine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: La Pine, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dayton High School at Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Jefferson, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Perrydale High School at Enterprise High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Enterprise, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Century High School at Newberg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Newberg, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.