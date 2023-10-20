Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Amity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Willamina, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrydale High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Enterprise, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.