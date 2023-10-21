On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the New York Rangers. Is Adam Larsson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Larsson stats and insights

Larsson is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Larsson has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are allowing 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.