On Saturday, Ben Shelton (No. 19 in the world) meets Marcos Giron (No. 79) in the semifinals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.

In this Semifinal match versus Giron (+155), Shelton is favored with -200 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ben Shelton vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ben Shelton vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 66.7% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Marcos Giron -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +350 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Previews & Predictions

Ben Shelton vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Shelton advanced past Tommy Paul 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Giron took down Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Shelton has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 29.3 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Shelton has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of games.

Giron has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.

In 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, Giron has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 50.7% of those games.

On February 14, 2023, Shelton and Giron met in the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com Round of 32. Giron took home the win 6-4, 6-4.

Giron and Shelton have played two sets, and Giron has had the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Giron has the upper hand in 20 total games against Shelton, winning 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Shelton and Giron have averaged 20 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.