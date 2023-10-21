Should you bet on Jared McCann to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.5 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

McCann has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

