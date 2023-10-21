The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann included, will face the New York Rangers on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on McCann's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

McCann has a goal in two of five games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of five games this year, McCann has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

McCann has yet to post an assist through five games this year.

McCann has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 2 Points 2 2 Goals 2 0 Assists 0

