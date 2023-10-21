Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will face the New York Rangers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Eberle's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Through five games this year, Eberle has yet to score a goal.

Eberle has a point in one of five games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of five games this year, Eberle has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

