Kraken vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - October 21
As they get ready to square off against the New York Rangers (2-2) on Saturday, October 21 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken's 10 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- Seattle's total of 16 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 26th in the league.
- They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the league.
- New York conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.
Kraken vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-125)
|Kraken (+105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.