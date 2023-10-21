How to Watch the Kraken vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the Seattle Kraken (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Rangers play the Kraken.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 16 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have 10 goals this season (two per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 13 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up just 10 goals over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|5
|1
|4
|5
|2
|3
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|5
|1
|3
|4
|2
|1
|-
|Jared McCann
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|40%
|Jaden Schwartz
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|73.7%
|Kailer Yamamoto
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|50%
Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.
- The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season ranked 13th in the NHL (on 245 power-play chances).
- The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|57
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|60
|72
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|42
|64
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|51.6%
