The New York Rangers (2-2) square off against the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW. The Rangers fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-130) Kraken (+110) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as an underdog three times this season, and won once.

Seattle has gone 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Seattle has played only one game this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Kraken vs Rangers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (10 total goals, two per game).

The Kraken have given up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.

Their -6 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.