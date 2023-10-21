Kraken vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (2-2) square off against the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW. The Rangers fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-130)
|Kraken (+110)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as an underdog three times this season, and won once.
- Seattle has gone 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Seattle has played only one game this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Kraken vs Rangers Additional Info
Kraken vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (10 total goals, two per game).
- The Kraken have given up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their -6 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
