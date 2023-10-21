Check out what player prop bet options are available when the New York Rangers visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Vince Dunn has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and put up four assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with five total points (one per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.3%.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored four total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has one goal and three assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Mika Zibanejad is one of New York's top contributors (five total points), having amassed zero goals and five assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 0 3 3 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Chris Kreider is another of New York's offensive options, contributing five points (four goals, one assist) to the team.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 2 1 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.