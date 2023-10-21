Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Rangers on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the New York Rangers visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kraken vs. Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs. Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs. Kraken Prediction
|Rangers vs. Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Rangers vs Kraken
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Vince Dunn has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and put up four assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with five total points (one per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.3%.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored four total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has one goal and three assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Mika Zibanejad is one of New York's top contributors (five total points), having amassed zero goals and five assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Chris Kreider is another of New York's offensive options, contributing five points (four goals, one assist) to the team.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.