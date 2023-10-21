Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The matchups in a Week 8 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Oregon include the Washington State Cougars taking on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Oregon (-20.5)
Idaho State Bengals at Portland State Vikings
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hillsboro Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
