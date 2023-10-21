The matchups in a Week 8 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Oregon include the Washington State Cougars taking on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-20.5)

Idaho State Bengals at Portland State Vikings

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

Hillsboro Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

