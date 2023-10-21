The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) and the Washington State Cougars (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank best in scoring offense (48.5 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). Washington State ranks 31st in the FBS with 34.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 92nd with 28.5 points given up per contest on defense.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Oregon Washington State 555.0 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.7 (70th) 282.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.5 (84th) 220.5 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.8 (125th) 334.5 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.8 (6th) 1 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has recorded 1,796 yards (299.3 ypg) on 164-of-207 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 101 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has 520 rushing yards on 72 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 24 catches for 171 yards (28.5 per game).

Jordan James has racked up 360 yards on 45 carries, scoring eight times.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 40 receptions for 689 yards (114.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Tez Johnson has caught 22 passes for 274 yards (45.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Gary Bryant Jr. has a total of 244 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward leads Washington State with 1,783 yards on 146-of-210 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 101 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Nakia Watson has run for 153 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 151 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Dylan Paine has racked up 124 yards (on 17 carries) with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams paces his squad with 448 receiving yards on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has racked up 385 receiving yards (64.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Lincoln Victor's 28 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 361 yards (60.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

