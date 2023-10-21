Oregon vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) will have their 16th-ranked pass defense on display versus the Washington State Cougars (4-2) and the No. 6 pass offense in the country, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Ducks are heavily favored, by 20 points. The over/under is 62 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Washington State matchup.
Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Oregon vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-20)
|62
|-1200
|+750
-1200
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-18.5)
|62.5
|-1400
|+800
-1400
Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 4-0-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Ducks have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 20-point favorites.
- Washington State has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|To Win the Pac-12
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
