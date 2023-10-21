The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) will have their 16th-ranked pass defense on display versus the Washington State Cougars (4-2) and the No. 6 pass offense in the country, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Ducks are heavily favored, by 20 points. The over/under is 62 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Washington State matchup.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-20) 62 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-18.5) 62.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a 4-0-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Ducks have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 20-point favorites.

Washington State has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250

