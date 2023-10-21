The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1), who have college football's eighth-ranked passing offense, square off against the Washington State Cougars (4-2) and their sixth-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Ducks are double-digit, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 62.5.

Oregon has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking best in total offense (555 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (282.2 yards allowed per game). Washington State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 419.5 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst. On offense, it ranks 41st with 430.7 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Oregon vs Washington State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -20.5 -105 -115 62.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Looking to place a bet on Oregon vs. Washington State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Oregon Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Ducks have been bottom-25 in total offense with 523 total yards per game (10th-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 278.7 total yards allowed per game (20th-best).

The Ducks rank 32nd in the FBS with 16 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three contests, but they've really been rolling on offense, as they rank 21st-best with 39 points per game during that stretch.

Oregon ranks 34th in passing offense (305.7 passing yards per game) and 104th in passing defense (202.7 passing yards per game allowed) during its last three contests.

The Ducks' run defense has been shutting down opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking 17th-best by giving up just 76 rushing yards per game. Offensively, they rank 30th in the FBS during that three-game stretch (217.3 rushing yards per game).

Over their past three games, the Ducks have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Oregon's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has posted a 4-0-1 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 20.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 3-0.

In Oregon's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Oregon has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Oregon has played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Bet on Oregon to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 1,796 yards (299.3 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 79.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 101 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 72 times for 520 yards (86.7 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 24 passes for 171 yards.

Jordan James has carried the ball 45 times for 360 yards (60 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 689 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 274 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr. has compiled 19 receptions for 244 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Brandon Dorlus has three sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 14 tackles.

Tysheem Johnson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 29 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Khyree Jackson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 14 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.