When the Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Ducks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Oregon vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+20.5) Under (61.5) Oregon 38, Washington State 21

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have a 92.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Ducks have covered the spread four times in five games.

Oregon is 3-0 ATS when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

One Ducks game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 61.5, 5.4 points fewer than the average total in Oregon games thus far this season.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 11.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cougars have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average total for Washington State games this year is 3.9 less points than the point total of 61.5 in this outing.

Ducks vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 48.5 15.8 59.3 7.7 37.7 24.0 Washington State 34.3 28.5 34.8 30.5 33.5 24.5

