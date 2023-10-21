Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Rangers on October 21?
Should you wager on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- Bellemare has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Bellemare has no points on the power play.
- Bellemare's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
