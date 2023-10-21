Should you wager on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

Bellemare's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

