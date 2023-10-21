Our computer model predicts the Portland State Vikings will defeat the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hillsboro Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-27.2) 65 Portland State 46, Idaho State 19

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vikings games.

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals won three games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of three of Bengals games last season went over the point total.

Vikings vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Portland State 40.2 32 75 10.5 22.8 42.8 Idaho State 28.3 40.8 31.3 34.3 25.3 47.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.