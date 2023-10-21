The Portland State Vikings (3-3) take on a fellow Big Sky foe when they visit the Idaho State Bengals (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hillsboro Stadium.

Portland State sports the 101st-ranked defense this season (32 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with 40.2 points per game. Idaho State ranks 41st in points per game (28.3), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking third-worst in the FCS with 40.8 points ceded per contest.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

Portland State vs. Idaho State Key Statistics

Portland State Idaho State 382.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408 (40th) 356.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.7 (119th) 246.2 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 60 (126th) 136.3 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 348 (2nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere leads Portland State with 658 yards (109.7 ypg) on 69-of-115 passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 360 rushing yards on 57 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quincy Craig has compiled 410 rushing yards on 66 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 207 yards (34.5 per game) on 19 catches with three touchdowns.

Jermaine Braddock has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 34.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Maclaine Griffin has compiled four receptions for 82 yards, an average of 13.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has recored 1,494 passing yards, or 249 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Soujah Gasu is his team's leading rusher with 24 carries for 123 yards, or 20.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Gasu has also chipped in with eight catches for 108 yards.

Hunter Hays has compiled 104 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Chedon James' 584 receiving yards (97.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 53 receptions on 63 targets with five touchdowns.

Christian Fredrickson has 37 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 546 yards (91 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Cyrus Wallace's 25 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

