Watch Liverpool FC vs Everton FC

Everton FC makes the trip to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-270)

Liverpool FC (-270) Underdog: Everton FC (+650)

Everton FC (+650) Draw: (+475)

Watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion travels to take on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester City (-260)

Manchester City (-260) Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+650)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+650) Draw: (+450)

Watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace journeys to face Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Newcastle United (-230)

Newcastle United (-230) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+700)

Crystal Palace (+700) Draw: (+350)

Watch Brentford FC vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC is on the road to face Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (-115)

Brentford FC (-115) Underdog: Burnley FC (+330)

Burnley FC (+330) Draw: (+270)

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers makes the trip to match up with AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+140)

AFC Bournemouth (+140) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+190)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+190) Draw: (+255)

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Luton Town makes the trip to match up with Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Nottingham Forest (-140)

Nottingham Forest (-140) Underdog: Luton Town (+425)

Luton Town (+425) Draw: (+270)

Watch Chelsea FC vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC is on the road to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Arsenal FC (+125)

Arsenal FC (+125) Underdog: Chelsea FC (+220)

Chelsea FC (+220) Draw: (+255)

Watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Manchester United makes the trip to match up with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network and Fubo TV

Favorite: Manchester United (-255)

Manchester United (-255) Underdog: Sheffield United (+700)

Sheffield United (+700) Draw: (+400)

