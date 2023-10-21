In the semifinals of the Winners Open on Saturday, Rebeka Masarova (ranked No. 67) meets Elena-Gabriela Ruse (No. 188).

In this Semifinal matchup against Ruse (+115), Masarova is the favorite with -150 odds.

Rebeka Masarova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Match Information

Tournament: The Winners Open

The Winners Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Rebeka Masarova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Rebeka Masarova Elena-Gabriela Ruse -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +275 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Rebeka Masarova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Masarova took down Ana Bogdan 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Ruse eliminated Emiliana Arango 6-1, 0-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Masarova has played 21.8 games per match and won 53.2% of them.

Masarova has played 21.8 games per match in her 34 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Ruse is averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 55.0% of those games.

Ruse has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 55.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Masarova and Ruse have played in the last five years.

