In the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Longhorns to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Texas vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+23.5) Under (60.5) Texas 37, Houston 19

Week 8 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this contest.

The Longhorns have covered the spread three times in six games.

Texas has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

Texas has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Texas games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

Houston games this year have averaged an over/under of 55.3 points, 5.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Longhorns vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35.0 16.3 36.0 11.3 36.0 15.0 Houston 29.7 31.3 27.3 24.0 34.5 46.0

